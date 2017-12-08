Mr. Trump, Jerusalem is not the capital of biblical Israel

“Modern-day Jerusalem was never the capital city of David’s kingdom”
By Dr. Ashraf Ezzat
If historically, Jerusalem is indeed the city of King David, I wouldn’t have been angry with Trump’s foolish decision to move the US Embassy there and I wouldn’t have bothered with writing this piece. But the historical truth of the matter is that modern-day Jerusalem was never the capital city of David’s kingdom.
Many thought that building a wall along the American-Mexican border was the most stupid promise Trump had come up with during his electoral campaign. But actually it wasn’t, moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is. Trump’s decision has rejuvenated the Zionist ideology of illegal occupation and apartheid that some Zionist fanatics perceived the move as “bigger than Balfour” – so much for those analysts who supported Trump as they viewed him the candidate who will perform as the anti-establishment President. Little did they know that the only establishment Trump cares about is his own.
But has moving the US Embassy come as a surprise? Actually no, contrary to his predecessors, Mr. Trump wants to be the first US President to actually make good on many of his electoral promises (no matter how stupid they are). Maybe he wants this to be remembered as his presidential legacy.
But that could hardly be the sole purpose of this ill-advised move, for relocating the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will surely grant Trump the (much needed) support from the Jewish lobby and its deep-pocketed organizations and the religious right of Zionist and Evangelical Christians.
Not to mention that this US embassy stunt will serve as a diversion since many scandals are currently threatening Trump’s presidency and turning the White House into a circus.
It seems that nothing could save the day for Trump except by making Israel “great again”.
Trump’s move, though is a dumb move, might give rise to serious political repercussions, and possible violence (and more extremism and terrorism) in the Middle East and beyond. While on the other hand it might not, bearing in mind that the EU, the Arab and Islamic world are opposing this outrageous decision.
But what Mr. Trump doesn’t quite realize is that his decision is extraordinarily ignorant from a historical point of view, and that’s why I believe it is dangerous at the same time. Ignorant, for neither he nor his circle of advisors have been educated/informed by (unbiased) academic scholars of the ancient history of the Near East that Jerusalem is not the historical city of ancient (biblical) Israel. Dangerous, because this reckless move will help solidify that falsified concept about Jerusalem in the collective subconscious of the uneducated masses worldwide.
The distorted mainstream narrative/pretext for occupying the Palestinian city of Jerusalem (as well as the rest of Palestine) is that it was the capital city of the magnificent kingdom of David and his son Solomon.
The seemingly indisputable pretext among the fathers of the Zionist movement is that Palestine is their historical land upon which many of the stories of the Patriarchs took place. They also unequivocally view Jerusalem as the city established by King David back in the 10th century BC.
Building on that fake pretext the Zionist movement (supported by Great Britain and US in the first half of the 20th century) have been encouraging European converts to Judaism to envision the Arabian land of Palestine as their lost/ancient Land that was promised to Abraham and his Israelite descendants. The funny thing that had eluded thousands of European Jews who later settled in Palestine is that they are not the descendants of Abraham or his Israelite tribe, but rather of the Khazar Kingdom.
If Muslims of China and the Philippines cannot claim historical right to the city of Mecca as their ancient capital, so should not European Jews the city of Jerusalem. The same logic applies.
The Holy City of Jerusalem first appears in the descriptions of the Bible during Abraham (1850 BC). It was in that city that Abraham was received by a mysterious priest/prophet of God who was named as the highest Melchizedek (honest king in ancient Arabian/Hebrew tongue) and who was also the King of Ur-Salem. Salem in Arabic signifies peace and Ur-Salem/Jerusalem signifies the City of Peace. You see, the whole vocabulary of the stories of the Israelite patriarch is genuinely Arabian.
Another telling detail the bible tells us, is that before David conquered the biblical city of Jerusalem, it was inhabited by a tribe called the Jebusites (2 Samuel 5:6-7), and that Jerusalem was securely situated, like a fortress, on a mountain top.”
But what is perplexing is that during both the time of Abraham (19th century BC) till the time of David’s conquest of the city (10th century BC), Jerusalem did not exist as a territorial entity on the map of the ancient Near East and specifically the Levant. Simply the city was not there yet.
There was no Jerusalem that could have accommodated the stories of Abraham back in the 19th century BC, or David and his son Solomon in the 10th _ 9th century BC.
Not to mention that the ancient history of Palestine never witnessed a people/tribe by the name of Jebusites of whom we could only find historical trace in Ancient Arabia and Yemen with its mountainous terrains and villages – that dovetail well with the biblical geographical narrative.
“The rise of territorial states in the Levant was an outcome of the westward expansion of the Assyrian Empire in the early 9th century BC. Moreover, neither the Assyrian nor the Egyptian records made any reference to this so-called kingdom of David and Solomon. Indeed extra-biblical sources leave little doubt that all major states in the region; e.g. Damascus, Moab and of course Jerusalem emerged after the 9th century BC. It is extremely difficult to envision a united Israelite kingdom that ruled from Jerusalem a century before this process.
Most annoying of all over a century of archeological exploration in Jerusalem, the (supposed) capital of the glamorous biblical united Monarchy of Israel failed to reveal evidence for any meaningful 10th century BC building activity. No sign of magnificent palaces or great states has been found in the archeology of this period. To make a long story short, Jerusalem in the 10th century BC of the time of David and Solomon was not more than a remote highland village and not the exquisitely decorated capital of a great Empire” wrote Prof. Israel Finkelstein, the Israeli archeology in his book “The Bible Unearthed”.
As for the actual location of biblical Jerusalem, other scholars of ancient history give us some clues as to where we could spot it on the ancient map of Arabia and Yemen. The city of Jerusalem according to the Torah, is located on a mountain, that’s why Judaism’s holiest site is designated “The Temple Mount”. But when we look at the ‘Google map’ of nowadays ‘Jerusalem’ we will be surprised to discover that it is not located on a mountain, but rather between two low hillsides. Isn’t that a bit strange?
Al-Aqsa Mosque and The Dome of the Rock (Temple Mount for the Jews) are situated at the lowest point in Jerusalem’s topography. The question is, where on (Google) earth is the mountain that is mentioned in the Bible? Will it come with Trump’s embassy? – No sarcasm intended.
Even more, the huge wall modern-day Jews pray and sway before is neither the western nor even the eastern remaining wall of the Temple. But oddly enough, it is one of the Roman (pagan) walls of some military camp that goes back to Herodian/Titus era.
Jerusalem could be the place where the Herodian Temple (37 BC–70 A.D.) once stood but it is definitely not the land of the first temple or that city which witnessed the stories of the early Israelite patriarchs.
Jerusalem is not the historical city of David nor is it the capital of biblical Israel. That’s why it should never be acknowledged as the Capital city of modern-day Israel.
The current location of both the Temple Mount and the whole of the state of Israel is based on an Ideology; downright fake and deceptive. Mr. Trump’s ignorant decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem has made it all the more deceptive.
More on the subject by Dr. Ashraf Ezzat:
Egypt knew no Pharaohs nor Israelites
UNESCO Resolution on Jerusalem: The Hidden Truth
Jerusalem: Nothing holy about the Holy City
32 thoughts on “Mr. Trump, Jerusalem is not the capital of biblical Israel”
“I think its silly that we even read the Old Testament if we are Christians”.
WHATTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT?
Your Jesus/Yahshua is the Son of Yahweh, the genocidal god of TORAH/TANACH/BIBLE.
Christianity is based on TORAH/TANACH/BIBLE.
Read the Book of Hebrews in the New Testament.
The argument in the Gospels between Jesus and the Pharisees/Rabbis, is about the TORAH and the ORAL TRADITION, which became the TALMUD (See Matthew 15:1-20; Matthew 23;1-39; John 8:43-47).
In Matthew 15:1-9 Jesus is demanding that the Pharisees carry out the Law of Moses on the disobedient and have him killed!
Christianity is SLAUGHTERHOUSE THEOLOGY, that leads to SADOMASOCHISM (Do a bit of church history).
LikeLike
As usual, I resposting this article, that Résistance71 had traduced, and I complete with Infos French Press ► https://jbl1960blog.wordpress.com/2017/12/10/non-m-trump-jerusalem-nest-pas-la-capitale-de-lisrael-biblique-par-le-dr-ashraf-ezzat/
And the last blog’s post on this subject.
I’m going to update de French PDF (N°3) that I realized to your’s all publications.
Thank for precious informations and at pleasure to read you.
Mrs. Jo Busta Lally
LikeLike
Your contribution is always appreciated Mrs. Jo Busta Lally.
LikeLike
Thank you very much for your encouragement.
Your research contributes greatly to allow us to explode the myths, dogmas and doctrines at work for millennia.
Not to replace them with another antagonism, but very modestly, to replace it with OUR complementarity and to start the society of the societies we hope for without god or master and especially without hatred or violence.
Looking forward to reading you and translating you !Mrs. Jo Busta Lally
LikeLike
Reblogged this on B'Man's Revolt and commented:
The Stupidest thing Trump has done thus far (among many stupid things):
LikeLike
Even the Bible seems to disagree with Trump
Deuteronomy 8: 7-10:
7 For the Lord thy God bringeth thee into a good land, a land of brooks of water, of fountains and depths that spring out of valleys and hills;
8 A land of wheat, and barley, and vines, and fig trees, and pomegranates; a land of oil olive, and honey;
9 A land wherein thou shalt eat bread without scarceness, thou shalt not lack any thing in it; a land whose stones are iron, and out of whose hills thou mayest dig brass.
10 When thou hast eaten and art full, then thou shalt bless the Lord thy God for the good land which he hath given thee.
Psalm 125:2:
As the mountains are round about Jerusalem, so the Lord is round about his people from henceforth even for ever
Nobody in their right mind could claim that those verses describe the modern-Day “Jerusalem”, not Palestine.
However, the level of deceit here goes significantly beyond even what we are told today. The famous historian Herodotus in his ‘Histories’ writes of Palestine. it’s not so much what he says, but what he doesn’t day. These are all of Herodotus’ comments about Palestine..
Thence they went on to invade Egypt; and when they were in Syria which
is called Palestine, Psammetichos king of Egypt met them; and by gifts and
entreaties he turned them from their purpose, so that they should not
advance any further: and as they retreated, when they came to the city of
Ascalon in Syria, most of the Scythians passed through without doing any
damage, but a few of them who had stayed behind plundered the temple of
Aphrodite Urania.
That this was so I conjectured myself not only because they are dark-skinned
and have curly hair (this of itself amounts to nothing, for there are other
races which are so), but also still more because the Colchians, Egyptians,
and Ethiopians alone of all the races of men have practised circumcision
from the first. The Phenicians and the Syrians[88] who dwell in Palestine
confess themselves that they have learnt it from the Egyptians, and the
Syrians[89] about the river Thermodon and the river Parthenios, and the
Macronians, who are their neighbours, say that they have learnt it lately
from the Colchians.
The pillars which Sesostris of Egypt set up in the various countries
are for the most part no longer to be seen extant; but in Syria Palestine I
myself saw them existing with the inscription upon them which I have
mentioned and the emblem.
Now by this way only is there a known entrance to Egypt: for from
Phenicia to the borders of the city of Cadytis belongs to the Syrians[4] who
are called of Palestine, and from Cadytis, which is a city I suppose not
much less than Sardis, from this city the trading stations on the sea coast
as far as the city of Ienysos belong to the king of Arabia, and then from
Ienysos again the country belongs to the Syrians as far as the Serbonian
lake, along the side of which Mount Casion extends towards the Sea.
From that division which begins with the city of Posideion, founded by
Amphilochos the son of Amphiaraos on the borders of the Kilikians and the
Syrians, and extends as far as Egypt, not including the territory of the
Arabians (for this was free from payment), the amount was three hundred and
fifty talents; and in this division are the whole of Phenicia and Syria
which is called Palestine and Cyprus: this is the fifth division.
Now in the line stretching to Phenicia from the land of the Persians the
land is broad and the space abundant, but after Phenicia this peninsula goes
by the shore of our Sea along Palestine, Syria, and Egypt, where it ends;
and in it there are three nations only.
Of the triremes the number proved to be one thousand two hundred
and seven, and these were they who furnished them:–the Phenicians,
together with the Syrians[82] who dwell in Palestine furnished three
hundred; and they were equipped thus, that is to say, they had about
their heads leathern caps made very nearly in the Hellenic fashion,
and they wore corslets of linen, and had shields without rims and
javelins. These Phenicians dwelt in ancient time, as they themselves
report, upon the Erythraian Sea, and thence they passed over and dwell
in the country along the sea coast of Syria; and this part of Syria
and all as far as Egypt is called Palestine.
Thus, Herodotus writes quite a lot on Palestine. But there is no mention of ‘Israelites’, ‘Jews’ or a ‘Jerusalem’ ever having been there.
Now, when did ‘Jerusalem’ move? It’s actually far more recently than anyone thinks. I will now cut-and-paste much of the Wikipedia articles on two (not that well-known today_ “scholars”, both American, called ‘Edward Robinson’ and ‘Nelson Glueck’. These words, which even people like President Trump take to be true speak volumes…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Robinson_(scholar)
Edward Robinson (scholar)
Edward Robinson (April 10, 1794 – January 27, 1863) was an American biblical scholar. He studied in the United States and Germany, a center of biblical scholarship and exploration of the Bible as history.
His work in Biblical Geography and Biblical Archaeology conducted in the Ottoman-ruled Palestine region in the late 1830s and 1850s, earned him the epithets “Father of Biblical Geography” and “Founder of Modern Palestinology.”[1]
Robinson traveled to Palestine in 1838 in the company of Rev. Eli Smith. He published Biblical Researches in Palestine in 1841, for which he was awarded the Gold Medal of the Royal Geographical Society in 1842.[1]
Robinson, together with Smith, made scores of identifications of ancient places referred to the Bible.[1] His work established his enduring reputation as a “Founder” of Biblical archeology, and influenced much of future archaeological field work. Examples of his finds in Jerusalem include the Siloam tunnel and Robinson’s Arch in the Old City; the latter was named in his honor.
he two men returned to Ottoman Palestine in 1852 for further investigations. In 1856 the enlarged edition of Biblical Researches was published simultaneously in English and German. Among those who later acknowledged Robinson’s stature, in 1941 G. Ernest Wright, reviewing the pioneering survey contained in Nelson Glueck’s The Other Side of the Jordan, makes a just comparison and fitting testimonial: “Glueck’s explorations are second to none, unless it is those of Edward Robinson.” [5]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nelson_Glueck
Nelson Glueck
Nelson Glueck (June 4, 1900 – February 12, 1971) was an American rabbi, academic and archaeologist. He served as president of Hebrew Union College from 1947 until his death, and his pioneering work in biblical archaeology resulted in the discovery of 1,500 ancient sites.
By 1928 he was a member of the Hebrew Union College faculty, teaching at the seminary of the Reform Jewish movement. It was during this time period that he first visited the Holy Land.
He was the first to identify some ancient wares such as the Edomite and Midianite pottery, re-discovered what is now called Negevite pottery, and[4] surveyed many unknown sites in the Transjordan.
In the 1950s, Glueck discovered remains of the advanced Nabataean civilization in Jordan.
He was the author of several books on archaeology, religion, and the intersection of the two. They include Explorations in Eastern Palestine (4 vol., 1934–51), The Other Side of the Jordan (1940), The River Jordan (1946), Rivers in the Desert: A History of the Negev (1959), Deities and Dolphins (1965), and Hesed in the Bible (1968).
Clearly, Robinson and Glueck(in the NINETEENTH and TWENTIETH centuries AD) “discovered” THOUSANDS of sites in Palestine, and the surrounding areas, and assigned to them Biblical names.It would be very interesting to find an authentic map of Palestine from the 17th or 18th century, and see if there is a “Jerusalem” there.
Meanwhile, the allies of the USA and “Israel” destroy the authentic Biblical sites, and give them new names, while the world remains ignorant.
LikeLike
HUMPTY DUMPTY WAS A ZIONIST JEW
“When I use a word,’ Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, ‘it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.’
’The question is,’ said Alice, ‘whether you can make words mean so many different things.’
’The question is,’ said Humpty Dumpty, ‘which is to be master — that’s all.”
The 3 Abrahamic Cults of Death – Judaism – Christendom – Islam, have drenched the earth, with the blood of their victims.
LikeLike
I agree that Jerusalem in Palestine was never the Jerusalem of Kings Daoud (David) and Suleiman (Solomon), but you do have some of your “facts” wrong. I have been waiting for you to figure it out, but I will now tell you what happened in ancient history. You won’t hear this from anyone else, because my research is unique. First of all, the word “Uru Silim” is a a combination of two words, and the language is Sumerian. The prophet Ibrahim (later changed to Abraham) lived in Ur, southern Iraq. Ur was a Sumerian word for “city” and “silim” was a Sumerian word for “peace.” So the word Jerusalem evolved from the original Sumerian “city of peace.” In the 14th century Amarna letters, Palestinian Jerusalem was written in the Sumerian language as Uru Silim. Don’t bother with so-called scholars who claim it was named after a pagan god. Palestinian Jerusalem therefore existed long before the mythical Joshua invaded Jericho, which Finkelstein has confirmed. Contrary to what the scribes wrote in their contradictory biblical narrative during the middle of the first millennium BCE, an act that was religiously and politically motivated, Palestinian Jerusalem was not the first Jerusalem. The words “city of peace” could be applied to any city God chooses as one in which He would be worshipped. As the Creator, He could destroy one and create another. Palestinian Jerusalem was built to replace the first Temple, and that was not in Palestine, contrary to what Jews believe.
Now try to imagine that the original one was built anthousand years earlier, and history for a millennium wad passed down orally from generation to generation. The scribes who wrote the stories had bits and pieces of information that they put together and figured the masses were illiterate and would believe anything if they were told God wrote the book and it was miraculously discovered in the temple by Josiah. That is why the Israelite prophets condemned the scribes of Judea for lying. So where did the Exodus take place and where was the original “land of milk and honey” that the Israelites conquered, and where was the mountainous terrain that the real David and Solomon built the first temple? You are wrong that the Jebusites were in Arabia and Yemen. Archaeology discovered them for the first time in Mesopotamia during the second millennium BCE. That is also where the Benjaminite tribes were found to exist during the 1800s BCE. They were the “Beni Yamina”, “children of the right” and were professional warriors. Now, the prophet Abrahsm’s teal name was Ibrahim. Ibrahim is made up of two words: “Ibri” meaning “friend” and “rahim” meaning “Creator” in ancient Akkadian, that was once the lingua franca of the entire Near East long before Aramaic evolved from it. When the Hebrew scribes said Abraham was a friend of God, they developed that from the Akkadian original. The prophet Ibrahim was an Akkadian who spoke Sumerian. Scholarly studies of the early prophets point to Akkadian originals that Hebrew evolved from. Even the position that Joseph (Yussef) had in “Egypt” was an Akkadian word (Misr is the Akkadian word for the land that the Egyptian Kings and pharaohs lived in). The name ”Isra’il” was made up of two Akkadian words that are true to what the Hebrew scribes said Jacob’s new name meant. Adam was an Akkadian name, true to the Hebrew definition, and so was the prophet Musa’s name (Moses). The original names of the prophets that we find in the Quran are the original Akkadian names. The names in Hebrew literature were distorted from the Akkadian originals. Who were the Akkadians? They were the original Israelites, and they had setlled in Mesopotamia during the third millennium BCE. As the Arabian peninsula became infertile, and the rivers dried (a major river crossed from western Arabia to southern Iraq, the people came to a fertile land that was abundant with fruit trees and everything they needed to nourish them. An unusual conquering civilization also settled there alongside the Sumerians, They maintsined an advanced civilization there for over two centuries and enslaved the Akkadians. Those are the kings that are buried in the Royal Cemetery of Ur, a people whose culture and lifestyle matched those of the earliest dynasties of today’s Egypt during the early third millennium BCE. What stands out in Ur is that the kings worshipped the gokden bull/heifer that the Israelites in captivity worshipped.
Did the Akkadian warriors overthrow the Egyptian-like civilization in Ur? Yes, indeed. 5,400 warriors, all related, families accompanying them, overthrew the advanced civilization and created two kingdoms, Akkad snd Sumer. Akkad had the majority of tribes (matching the mythical Israel), and Sumer had the minority (matching the story of Judea). The conwueror (who matched the mythical story of Joshua, was Sharrumkin (Sargon I), whose dynasty conquered the lands promused to Ibrahim, that all his seed (Israelites and Arabs) would be granted the lands between the Euphrates and the Nile. That is exactly what they conquered. Israelites did reach the Nile, overthrew the kings and took over in a revolution clearly recorded in ancient texts referring to the third millennium BCE. That is why DNA of 151 mummies in Egypt show that they were related to people living in Canaanite lands. When the kingdoms of Akkad and Sumer were destroyed by inter-tribal battles and outdide warriors, the Israelites were scattered all over the Near East and ruled as Hittites, Hurrians, Amorites, all confirmed by the prophet Ezekiel. The original temple if David and Solomon was in the mountainous terrain of Mesopotamia. Solomon built a palace if glass, and the first glass discivered in history was found in the grave of a dignitary in southern Iraq, around 2100 BCE. It was translucent blue, As fir the wueen of Sab’a (Sheba), there is no trace of such a kingdom in Yemen because Hebrew literature points to Qatar. The pearl divers who helped Solomon were in the Persian Gulf, and the prophet Musa was in Bahrain.
You have been negligent and have not examined the Quran, which describes the Exodus. The Quran says it was the “Samiri” who melted Israelite jewelry to make a golden heifer. The Samiri is mentioned three times, and was a man from Samir (original word fir Sumer. No one in the pre-biblical, biblical, or post biblical period knew about the Sumerians. The Quran is the only book that mentions them. How did an illiterate prophet in the desert of Arabia know about the Sumerians who ceased to exist 2600 years before he was born? It could only have been known by a higher power. And that is not all. I have close to a thousand footnotes in my books, filled with evidence, but I have to feed it slowly.
My ancestors are the original Palestinians, We were the true Israelites living in Judea. They built their second temple there because the first was destroyed in Mesopotamia. After the destruction of the first temple, the Israelites were punished twice in their history, and both times are confirmed in the archaeological record. The second is the destruction of the Temple in Palestinian Jerusalem. Al Aqsa replaced the second temple, reflecting the final covenant under the second Musa (Moses) who was the prophet Muhammad. Mecca became the New Jerusalem of biblical texts and the book of Revelation, and the Temple Scroll of the Dead Sea Scrolls. The Islamic armies re-conquered what the Israelites failed to control, the lands from “the Euphrates to the Nile.” They became the Caliphate, and were conquered exactly as it was foretold by the final Israelite prophet, the Messiah ‘Isa (not the false Messiah Yeshua -translated into Greek as IESUS or Jesus). Now that is another story, which I will explain another day). The majority of the Israelites became Muslim and regained control of the lands that were once Akkad and Sumer. Their descendants became today’s Shi’ites. That is why they are so angry that the Jews once again distorted history, and are claiming Jerusalem as theirs alone. Now you know the story behind the Shi’ite desire to control the Fertile Crescent. Their ancestors fought valiantly for it, as they were the best of the Israelites.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Furthermore, the David and Solomon of the biblical narrative were not the same ones described in the Quran as Daoud and Suleiman. The biblical characters were based on two real historic characters that the Israelites admired and remembered. They were actually very pagan in behavior and beliefs. The ones described in the Quran were God-fearing shepherd-kings who ruled with justice. The laws they established were far closer to Islamic laws, and that can be demonstrated in ancient texts. Perhaps, Dr. Ashraf, you did not notice the subtle linguistic hints given in the Quran when we are told stories of the prophets Ibrahim, Yussef, Musa, Suleiman, and Daoud. The purpose of the stories was to give us a location and time frame. The Quran says the Jews took the stories out of their correct chronology and location. Muslims have failed to recognize what the miracle is in the Quran. It is the language, the inventions of that era. There are words in the story of Yussef that are not Arabic. They are ancient Babylonian Akkadian. The inventions of Daoud and Suleiman take us to the end of the third millennium BCE. Why do you think in the story of Suleiman, we are told of ancient Babylon and the angels Harut and Marut? Why do you think we are told of the pearl divers who helped Suleiman build his palace? There were no pearl divers in the Mediterranean. Why were we told Musa was in Bahrain, where the two seas merge? That is how Bahrain became known as that, because when the salt sea inundated the Persian Gulf, it inundated fresh water seas and aquifers that are beneath the island. As for the Exodus, during the end of the third millennium BCE, the culture in southern Iraq was very Israelite. The calendar used was the Hebrew one, the monetary value was the shekel, and the parting of the sea that destroyed pharaoh’s army was a “Yam suph”, confirmed in the Quran as “yam” adjacent to a “bahr” or sea. It was a Sea of Reeds, whose description matches perfectly the seas of reeds that form in the month of Nissan (spring) in southern Iraq as the flood waters from melting snow in the Zagros mountains rushes to inundate dry land. The Quran says they were drowned by a flood. The flood waters pushed them towards the Gulf, which becomes red in color because of the redness of the earth. The Persian Karun river also becomes red. Karun is the original name of biblical Korah who enriched himself from pharaoh’s people. Hawr al Hammar is a sea of reeds that matches the description perfectly, Hammar derived from “Ahmar”, meaning “red.” That is where the marsh Arabs live. Herodotus wrote that the Tigris and Euphrates flow into the original Red Sea. Today’s Red Sea was given that name so it would match the biblical narrative of the Israelites crossing from today’s Egypt to Sinai and entering Jericho. It was a complete fabrication as archaeology has proven. I could tell you so much more, but I would like you to think about what I have written. The truth is always logical and must be backed by evidence. This is the time in history foretold by the final two prophets, when knowledge is so abundant. When the Quran describes the sacred mountain as al Sina’ or the range as “al Tur,” the reference is to the Taurus mountains in the upper Euphrates. That is where the prophet Musa was given his tablets of law, and they were detailed, not summarized into the biblical Ten Commandments, another fabrication. That is why Finkelstein says it could not have been the Sinai peninsula because it wasn’t. Why do you think God destroyed the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem? They lied, shed blood, and broke all their covenants. They were never permitted to build it again and regress to a Jewish state with a new blood-thirsty Jewish Messiah. Woe to those who build a city with blood and expect God to accept it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
how pray tell do “Israelites” turn into “proselytes” to
Talmudic Judaism {{{WRITTEN 500AD}}}…ANNO LUCIS YEAR ?
when there is no copy of a Talmud to makes proselytes to, and
No Jesus/Messiah to hate…not to mention the Yiddish “language”…
where specifically did the Sepharvaim emigrate from,
the Twelve stones…@ Jordan crossing/Gilgal…
http://www.losttribes.net/menu/assyriancapt.html
the Stone of Destiny, the Los Lunas Stone…
and the ever Ubiquitous PQLI….Zephaniah 3:9
Revelation 3:9
Truth didn’t relocate to another galaxy on account
of the Money Changers & Pharisees…
even those born deaf can hear the rocks and trees screaming
bismillah
LikeLike
Dear Margaret S. King,
God did not destroy the so called (first) Jewish Temple in (out of Palestine) Jerusalem, the Babylonians did. All this talk about the Israelites breaking some covenant with their God doesn’t concern me, as I indeed believe the whole thing to be nothing more than an ancient (Arabian) myth/folklore. The first temple was destroyed by King Nebuchadnezzar (king of Akkad) back in 579 BC and the Temple was located in Northern Yemen. Contrary to your extraordinary interpretation, the whole story of the Siege and the deportation of the (Arabian) Israelites to Babylon is mentioned in the ancient Babylonian chronicles.
With that out of the way, I always feel very disappointed/angry when any researcher/scholar tries to link/ascribe the profound mysticism and mythology of either Ancient Sumer or Egypt to the shallow and tribal culture of the Israelites.
You cannot attribute the writings of a musical genius like Mozart or Bach to some tribal drum player in the Isolated Jungles of the Amazon … In that case, details (such as playing with words’ similarities and other correlations) don’t count … the whole premise is bound to be wrong , if we don’t pay enough assessment/attention to the final CULTURAL CONSTRUCT. We can’t put Mozart’s Requiem in the same box with some tribal drum noise (even if it happened that the drum player’s name was Mosario). That’s insane.
In the case of the Israelites, their cultural product/construct is very shallow, violent and bloodthirsty based on purely Arabian Bedouin culture.
You do an incredible harm/injustice to the ancient and profound culture of the Babylonians, Akkadians and surely the Sumerians and Egyptians by “ripping off” their ancient history and culture and simply handing it over to the Israelite tribe – one of the worst occurrences in the history of mankind.
However, I enjoyed some points in your passionate (but rather unconvincing) interpretation as we both agree that the fist Israelite temple is not to be found in Palestine. I have the whole story of the Arabian “Israelites” in my book “Egypt Knew no Pharaohs nor Israelites”. Thank you.
LikeLike
MARGARET S. KING IS IGNORANT OF WHAT MUSLIM SCHOLARS SAY ABOUT TORAH
IS THE TORAH/TANACH CORRUPTED?
Every Muslim believes that the Bible has been corrupted or lost, either partially or fully.
There is just one question Muslims need to answer.
When was it corrupted or lost? BEFORE or AFTER the time of Muhammad.
(By corruption, I mean a change in the message or the doctrines of the Bible as claimed by many Muslims.)
WHAT THE QURAN SAYS ABOUT THE BIBLE
First of all, let’s find out what the Quran says about the Bible.
The Quran clearly speaks of the earlier revelation (Bible) to be a true revelation of God and affirms faith in the Bible.
Sura 3:70, 98,99 – states that in Muhammad’s time there were in Arabia both Jews and Christians known as the People Of the Book.
Sura 5:43 acknowledges they DID have a book. It was not lost. Sura 35:25 talks about the Bible as the scriptures that give light
Other verses you can read are: Sura 32:3; 5:68; 7:169; 2:40-42,126,136,285; 3:3,71,93; 4:47,136; 5:47-51, 69,71-72; 6:91; 10:37,94; 21:7; 29:45,46; 35:31; 46:11
In addition, you find that the word Injil (Gospel) is mentioned 12 times. The Word Zabur (Psalms) is mentioned 13 times. The word Torah is mentioned 18 times. Not once does the Quran associate any kind of alteration or corruption in all these references. If those books were indeed corrupted, Allah would have made it abundantly clear, not just once or twice but over and over again,every time that Injil, Zabur and Torah is mentioned. In fact, the references speak highly of the sciptures (e.g. Torah – 32:23, 21:48 ; Zabur – 17:57, 4:163 ; Injil – 5:46-48. 19:30. 57:27)
This is further confirmed by verses such as Sura 35:25 which says that the books were sent by God Most High and received with divine guidance, so they cannot be corrupted. Sura 5:48 says that the Quran was given to CONFIRM the Old Testament and New Testament. Not to REPLACE. Sura 10:94: Allah says, “And if you are in doubt regarding what we have sent down to you, ask those (Christians) who read the scriptures before you.” Note: the verb “read” is in present continuous tense meaning “those who are reading”. This means they had the book, they were reading it and it was not corrupt and not lost. Otherwise, why would Allah ask Muhammad and Muslims to read a corrupt or lost book?
Is there a verse that implies the Bible has been changed. Yes, see Sura 3:78: “And indeed, there is among them a party who alter the Scripture with their tongues so you may think it is from the Scripture, but it is not from the Scripture. And they say, “This is from Allah ,” but it is not from Allah . And they speak untruth about Allah while they know.”
This is not referring to an alteration in the written word. It is pointing to individuals, maybe a group, who were teaching teaching false things from the scripture using their tongues. They were teaching lies by twisting the truth.
This means that during the time of Muhammad, the Bible was true, genuine, authentic and uncorrupted and not lost.
Based on this, we can come to the conclusion that: The Bible was NOT corrupted BEFORE the time of Muhammad.
Therefore, the Bible must have been corrupted AFTER the time of Muhammad? Could this be true?
Since the Quran was completed around the 8th century and since the evidence from the Quran itself claims the Bible was not corrupted at that time. Let’s hear from the great Muslim teachers, scholars and theologians who came after the 8th century.
Could it have been corrupted in the 9th century?
Ali al-Tabari (died 855 AD) accepted the Gospel texts. So did Amr al-Ghakhiz (869 AD) and also Bukhari himself who wrote the hadith (810-870 AD)
How could there be any alteration in the Book whose words’ sharpness has reached a great level of circulation in the East and in the West? … For no change can occur in a book that is well circulated among men. Every wise man can see that the alteration of the Bible was impossible for it was well circulated among men of different faith and backgrounds.
(Al-Razi (865 – 925) One of the most famous Muslim scholars, called “the Imam of Muslim Imams)
These great scholars said, NO, it was not corrupted in the 9th century.
Could it have been corrupted in the 10th century?
NO, says Al-Mas’udi (956 AD). It is preserved.
Could it have been corrupted in the 11th century?
NO, says Abu Ali Husain Bin Sina (1037 AD). The Bible is authentic.
Could it have been corrupted in the 12th century?
NO, says Al-Ghazzali (1111 AD). This is one of the greatest muslim scholars who ever lived. And he was convinced the Bible is true.
Could it have been corrupted in the 14th century?
Ismail ibn Kathir =(1301–1373) was a Muslim Muhaddith (narrator), Faqīh, Mufassir, and Historian. He is the author of the most respected and widely used tafsir.
[Quoting Muhammad talking of the Jews and Christians]”David died in the midst of his friends. They were not led astray, nor changed [their books]. The Friends of Christ stayed in His ordinances and guidance for two hundred years”
Could it have been corrupted in the 15th century?
NO says, Ibn-Khaldun (1406 AD).
Could it have been corrupted in the 19th century?
NO, says Sir Sayyid Ahmad Khan (1898) , famous muslim philosopher & founder of the Aligarh College said, “In the opinion of us Mohammedans it is not proved that corruption (tahrif-i-lafzi)…was practiced.”
As far as the text of the Bible is concerned, it has not been altered. No attempt was made to present a diverging text as the authentic one.
Sayyid Ahmad Khan (1817 – 1898), was a prominent and influential Muslim modernist
Muhammad ‘Abduh (1849 – 1905), was an Egyptian jurist and religious scholar:
… the charge of corruption of the Biblical texts makes no sense at all. It would not have been possible for Jews and Christians everywhere to agree on changing the text. Even if those in Arabia had done it, the difference between their book and those of their brothers, let us say in Syria and Europe, would have been obvious…We believe that these Gospel accounts are the true Gospel
LikeLike
Dear Dr. Ashraf,
You need to get your facts in order:
• The Arabic language came to be in the 7th century.
• Old Hebrew language is Canaanite-Phoenician.
• Jerusalem, Ur Shalem, was founded by the Canaanites and named after their God, Salem. Salem was the Canaanite pagan God of Dusk.
In the same way Zionist suppress the history of others, you suppress the history of Canaanites-Phoenicians.
LikeLike
There is no such thing in the ancient history of the Levant (Palestine and Syria) that is called Canaan or Canaanite history/culture/language/Gods, etc. This is simply a hoax carried out by western orientalists and historians (brainwashed with biblical misconceptions).
LikeLike
The jewish god is satan
LikeLiked by 1 person
SATAN IS SANTA!
SANTA IS GOD!
“Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town”
You’d better watch out, you’d better not cry
You’d better not pout, I’m telling you why
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa Claus is coming to town
He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice
He’s gonna find out whose naughty or nice
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa Claus is coming to town
He sees you when you’re sleeping
He knows if you’re awake
He knows if you’ve been bad or good
(So you’d)
Better be good for goodness sake
Better be good for goodness sake
You’d better watch out, you’d better not cry
You’d better not pout, I’m telling you why
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa Claus is coming to town
He sees you when you’re sleeping
He knows if you’re awake
He knows if you’ve been bad or good
(So you’d)
Better be good for goodness sake
Better be good for goodness sake
You’d better watch out, you’d better not cry
You’d better not pout, I’m telling you why
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa Claus is coming to town
LikeLiked by 1 person
You make some good points, but there is no getting away from the Jerusalem as the place of first and second teemple. Exact place locations as for Golgotha and The Nativity are not as essential as their signifigance.
Zionists are shockers and have not kept a promise since Balfour.
It was agreed that Jerusalem,the city of peace, was international and that agreement should be respected.
Trump of course is a menace to world peace!
LikeLiked by 1 person
actually Trump works for the Almighty, and is in fact doing
as well as can be expected given his obvious limitations,
don’t be so pessimistic…Read Matthew 13:39-43 !
the higher you get on the mountain of truth
the better the view
LikeLike
“actually Trump works for the Almighty”
THE ALMIGHTY DOLLAR!
THE GODFATHER
Trump’s business has been dependent almost from the start on real-life racketeers. There was Anthony ‘Fat Tony’ Salerno, boss of the Genovese crime family, and Paul ‘Big Paulie’ Castellano, boss of the Gambino crime family, who owned the company that provided the ready-mix cement for Trump Tower, used in place of the usual steel girders. There was John Cody, the boss of Teamsters Local 282, who controlled the cement trucks and was an associate of the Gambino family. There was Daniel Sullivan, Trump’s labour ‘consultant’, who in partnership with the Philadelphia crime boss Nicodemos ‘Nicky’ Scarfo’s financier, sold Trump a property in Atlantic City that became his casino. There was Salvatore ‘Salvie’ Testa, ‘crown prince’ of the Philadelphia Mob, who sold Trump the site on which two construction firms owned by Scarfo built the Trump Plaza and Casino. There was Felix Sater, convicted money launderer for the Russian Mafia, Trump’s partner in building the Trump SoHo hotel through the Bayrock Group LLC, which by 2007 had more than $2 billion in Trump licensed projects and by 2014 was no more. There was Tevfik Arif, another Trump partner, Bayrock’s chairman, originally from Kazakhstan. Bayrock’s equity financing came from three Kazakh billionaires known as ‘the Trio’, who were reported to be engaged in racketeering, money laundering and other crimes. And so on.
For the documentary trail, see Wayne Barrett’s Trump: The Greatest Show on Earth (1992) and David Cay Johnston’s The Making of Donald Trump (Melville House, 288 pp., £18.99, August 2016, 978 1 612 19632 9).
There was no art to these deals. Trump’s relationships with the Mob weren’t just about the quality of cement. In his defence it was said that doing business with the Mob was inescapable in New York, but the truth is that there were prominent developers who crusaded against the sorts of arrangement that Trump routinely made. From beginning to end, whether Cosa Nostra or the Russian Mafia, Trump has been married to the Mob.
The founding father of what became the Trump Organisation, Frederick Trump, a German immigrant who changed his name from Drumpf, left a substantial legacy of New York real estate and investments that had originated in brothels and bars in the Yukon and the Pacific Northwest. When he died, his son Fred, then 15 years old, assumed his mantle under the stewardship of his mother. His housing business flourished from the 1930s until the early 1950s thanks to his close partnerships with the Brooklyn Democratic Party machine and a steady flow of loans from the Federal Housing Authority. In 1954, he was subpoenaed to appear before the Senate Banking Committee, where he was questioned about profit windfalls and inflated costs. From then on he would receive no FHA loans – which is the reason the Trump Village on Coney Island, among other projects, was greased by his Brooklyn political connections. Also cited in the FHA investigation was Fred Trump’s partner, contractor and financier William ‘Willie’ Tomasello, who according to the federal Organised Crime Task Force was associated with elements of both the Gambino and Genovese families.
LikeLike
King David is a fictional character anyway like Abraham, Moses and Jesus.
LikeLike
The Greatest Curse to befall Gentile Nations was the Hebrew Bible.
A VILE GOD, A VILE BOOK AND A VILE PEOPLE
THE GENOCIDAL GOD OF THE JEWS
“I form the LIGHT, and create DARKNESS. I make PEACE, and create EVIL.
I the LORD do all these things.” – Isaiah 45.7.
All cultures have anthropomorphized their gods into humanoid (if sometimes grotesque) form. Were the Jews the exception? Hardly. We know precisely what the Hebrew god looked like. We are, after all, fashioned in his own likeness! “Yahweh”, in fact, is an abbreviation of the longer name, “Yahweh Sabaoth.” It means, “He who musters armies.” Thus Yahweh’s name identifies the god primarily as the military leader of the tribe. No wonder the God bequeathed to the world by the Jews turned out to be a monster.
A GOD IN THE IMAGE OF THE JEW
“The Lord is a man of war; Yahweh is his name.” – Exodus 15.3.
“Whenever we read the obscene stories, the voluptuous debaucheries, the cruel and tortuous executions, the unrelenting vindictiveness, with which more than half the Bible is filled, it would be more consistent that we called it the word of a demon than the word of God. It is a history of wickedness, that has served to corrupt and brutalize mankind; and, for my part, I sincerely detest it, as I detest everything that is cruel.”
Thomas Paine, The Age of Reason
Without a doubt, the human race has been bludgeoned with books about this one tome, the Jewish Bible. The Jewish Bible is full of violence and ugly stories, with a few “feel-good” platitudes and parables interspersed. It’s hardly worth reading. Other than a handful of spiritual gems that can be found in virtually any religion, the Jewish Bible is irrelevant. A person with an innate sense of right and wrong needs none of its teachings, sparse as they are. Reading the Jewish Bible, in fact, can make one highly depraved. Many a serial rapist and killer has also been a Jewish Bible fanatic. They have taken seriously the punishments exacted throughout the Old Testament, such as stoning for “adulterous” women, “the Lord” punishing “his chosen” by making them eat each other, etc., ad nauseam.
In Numbers 31:14-18, Moses becomes enraged that his minions hadn’t finished off the people of Midian after the Hebrews had destroyed and pillaged the Midianites’ cities and enslaved the survivors. Moses immediately orders his thugs to kill all the male children and married women but to reserve the virgin girls for themselves – to rape, of course.
Hardly something we should be teaching our children. The Jewish Bible is the ultimate controlling device.
NATURAL BORN KILLERS
God tells Abraham to sacrifice Isaac.
(Genesis 22.2)
Boy terrified in ritual abuse in the mountains -Yahweh cult’s ‘Test of Fear’
“God put Abraham to the test … Abraham built an altar … bound Isaac hand & foot … took the slaughtering knife to kill his son … But the angel of the Lord began calling … ‘Do not put out your hand against the boy …. for now I know that you fear the Lord …’ (Genesis 22.1,12)
The story of Isaac is NOT a condemnation of child sacrifice. Isaac was spared not because human sacrifice was seen to be wrong but because Isaac was the “child of promise” and needed to survive. The yarn requires the normality of human sacrifice. Abraham was praised for his willingness to appease Yahweh by killing his own son. The sham murder of Isaac (the ‘Aquedah’) was the prototype for a ‘redemptive sacrificial death’ subsequently re-worked as the crucified Jesus.
It should be noted that in the biblical text, Isaac (like Jesus) is repeatedly called “the only son” of Abraham (Genesis 22.2., 12., 16.) even though Abraham actually has another, older son, Ishmael.
Moses orders Levite fanatics to murder 3000 golden-calf enthusiasts.
(Exodus 32.27,29)
BLESSED MURDERERS
“‘Today,’ Moses said, ‘you have consecrated yourself to Yahweh, at the cost of your sons and brothers. And so he bestows a blessing on you today.'”
When the Lord says kill everyone He means EVERYONE!
Saul loses out:
“You didn’t kill enough,” says the Lord. “You can’t be king!”
“And Saul defeated the Amalekites … and devoted to destruction all the people … But Saul spared Agag and … all that was good, and would not utterly destroy them. All that was despised and worthless they devoted to destruction.
And Samuel said, “What then is this bleating of the sheep in my ears and the lowing of the oxen that I hear?” … Then Samuel said, “Bring here to me Agag the king of the Amalekites.” And Agag came to him cheerfully … And Samuel hacked Agag to pieces before the LORD in Gilgal. And the LORD regretted that he had made Saul king over Israel.”
– 1 Samuel 15
The LORD delivers 10,000 Canaanites and Perizzites for slaughter in Bezek. As part of the fun 71 kings have their thumbs and big toes cut off.
(Judges 1.2,7)
“And the LORD said, Judah shall go up: behold, I have delivered the land into his hand … Then Judah went up, and the Lord delivered the Canaanites and the Perizzites into their hand; and they killed ten thousand men at Bezek.”
– Judges 1.2-4.
Elisha orders the assassination of Jezebel.
(2 Kings 9,5,37)
Joshua Slaughters 31 kings
(Joshua 12.1,24)
Elijah Murders 450 Priests of Baal.
(1 Kings 18.40)
Samson Slays 1000 Philistines (with an ass’s jawbone! )
(Judges 15.16)
King Amaziah of Judah (c. 801–783 BC) throws 10,000 captive Edomites from the top of a rock.
(2 Chronicles 25.12)
Usurper Jehu tricks all the priests of Baal into temple slaughter.
(2 Kings 10.19.30)
“Jehu said to the guard and to the captains, Go in, slay them; let none come forth. And they smote them with the edge of the sword; and the guard and the captains cast them out, and went to the city of the house of Baal. And they brought forth the images out of the house of Baal, and burned them.”
THE JEWISH GOD WAS DELIGHTED WITH THE MASSACRE
“And the LORD said unto Jehu, Because thou hast done well in executing right in mine eyes, hast done unto the house of Ahab according to all that was in mine heart, thy children of the 4th generation shall sit on the throne of Israel.”
In Joshua’s (supposed) wars of conquest, God gets right in there. He throws down ‘great stones from heaven’ (Joshua 10.11) and scores a better body-count than his Israelites with mere swords. When the Lord gets up a real head of steam the slaughter reaches a truly epic scale. For merely looking into his Ark, Yahweh wipes out fifty thousand and seventy unfortunate men of Bethshemesh (1 Samuel 6.19). When King David slips up and orders a national census, an enraged God zaps seventy thousand.
Quite apart from the celestial superman’s own killing, he animates his favourites into wiping out whole cities and nations. Jericho, Sodom, Gomorrah, Ai, Makkedah, Libnah etc., etc., are ‘smote and consumed’ – men, women, young, old, ox, sheep and ass!
‘You shall annihilate them – Hittites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites, Jebusites – as Yahweh your God commanded you.’
– Deuteronomy 20.11,18.
In the largest single god-inspired massacre in the Bible, one million (1,000,000) Ethiopians are slaughtered! (2 Chronicles 14).
LikeLiked by 2 people
To understand the Bible is to understand the Middle East and Arabs first, we have to look to people who are from that area. The Jewish people are an Invention. People back then were all Arabs. I like the first commentator by Margaret S. King to which she explains the origins of Abraham, who is from present day Iraq. This makes more sense. Who lives there now? the Kurds. These might be the original Israelites if I have to guess. I also agree with Dr. Ashraf here that some of these OT Bible stories took place in Yemen and Saudi area. There are more than one Abraham so its hard to know who’s who.
But if I am reading correctly what you are saying, you are saying that the OT is a violent book with a mean Hebrew god who slaughters people and made up stories or fairy tales from Babylonian times. Yes, I agree. Thank you.
LikeLike
There was only one prophet Ibrahim and he was from Ur during Sumerian times. His lineage was Akkadian based on his name. The Akkadians were gradually moving to Sumer from at least the fourth millennium BCE. Wherever the civilization of Egyptian-like kings and pharaohs originated during the third millennium BCE, the evidence points to a belligerent people who had ties to cultures as far as Afghanistan. According to ancient Egyptian texts that refer to the third millennium BCE historic events, the people who established themselves in today’s Egypt considered southern Iraq to be the land of their origin. They bemoaned the destruction of their civilization there, and claimed the entire earth shifted and “not a nail was left standing.” Hebrew literature and the Quran in particular explain it. The prophet Musa (Moses) asked God to punish pharaoh and his people by destroying everything they built so there was no evidence that they were ever there. The Quran states that God caused hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes to destroy everything. That is why all that remains is what we find in their cemetary. The earliest pyramids built during that period in today’s Egypt are still standing, showing evidence within of a connection to southern Iraq. The Bible and Quran agree in their descriptions that mud brick was used to build the structures in pharaoh’s period, which is a hint about time period and location. After the mid-third millennium in today’s Egypt, the pyramids were built using limestone.
As for your comment that the Kurds were the Israelites, they were not. The biblical story of the Israelites conquering the promised land and being attacked by some war-like mountain-dwellers who were already there, was based on the story of the Akkadians versus the Guti, ancestors of today’s Kurds. The Akkadians battled the Guti for 150 years before they made peace. When the Jewish scribes wrote their distorted history in the Old Testament, they replaced the Guti with the Philistines, a story that never made sense historically. They inserted the Philistines because they were one of a coalition of five warring factions who settled in Palestine at the end of the second millennium BCE. The scribes had no knowledge of history as it happened more than a millennium before them. Their mythical Saul, a hero in the wars, was based on a real historic character who existed in Akkad. The OT says he was from Kish. Kish was a town in Akkadian lands in Mesopotamia. The OT stories were based on real events and characters, but their names were changed, as was the time period and location. That is why the Israelite prophets who all emerged from Mesopotamia condemned the Jewish religious leaders for lying and distorting religious history. The Jews made it sound like everything took place in Palestine, and they were the exclusive Hebrews and Israelites. History, archaeology, linguistics, do not agree. The final blow to them was the destruction of the second Temple in Jerusalem. They never accepted the will of God, but the evidence is in their own literature. Modern-day Jews returned to steal Palestine from the original inhabitants, the Palestinians, and have deceived the world into believing them. The Iranians have more Israelite heritage than today’s Jews, yet they continue to beat their war drums against Iran with the help of the crazy evangelicals , who wouldn’t understand the Bible even if they had centuries to figure it out. They misdirect US foreign policy against the Middle East.
LikeLike
I meant to direct my message to you Buddy Silver. I totally agree with you that the Old Testament is talking about the hebrew god written for Jews by Jews only. We do not want to know and participate in these books written by Babylonian scripts. These stories are violent and horrific in nature, not something we should be reading to children. I think its silly that we even read the Old Testament if we are Christians.
LikeLike